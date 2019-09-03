Former CNS Adm Prakash inaugurates NHCC in Naval War College

Former Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Arun Prakash (retd) on Tuesday inaugurated the 32nd Naval Higher Command Course (NHCC) at the Naval War College, Goa on Tuesday. The NWC is a premier training institution of the Navy and one of three war colleges of the country's armed forces, a Navy spokesperson said, adding that 31 officers will be part of the course.

The NHCC is the flagship course of the NWC conducted over 37 weeks, and the curriculum stimulates intellectual pursuits of the participants through increased exposure, rigorous research and critical thinking on topical strategic and operational issues, he added. "In keeping with the higher aim of fostering inter- service integration, five colonels from the Army, 19 captains from the Navy, five group captains from the Air Force and two commandants from the Coast Guard will participate in the prestigious course," he said.

Serving and retired military officers, diplomats, government officials and corporate leaders will interact with the course participants through guest lectures, symposiums, conclaves, panel discussions, research work and study tours, he said. "The participating officers undertake research on a variety of subjects of strategic and operational importance to the nation in general and the armed forces in particular.

Eligible officers also work towards the award of M.Phil degree in Defence and Strategic Studies," the spokesperson informed. PTI RPS BNM BNM.

