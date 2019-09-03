C'garh: 2 hardcore women Naxals, 6 others surrender in Sukma

Eight Naxals, four of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, on Tuesday surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said. Among them, two women- Vetti Pali (25) and Komram Sammi, were hardcore Maoists with rewards of Rs 8 lakh against their names, an official said.

"Pali was a member of platoon number 2 of the Maoists' second company, part of their so-called battalion no 1 active in South Bastar. Sammi was part of company no 1 in the same wing," the official said. Two others who surrendered on Tuesday, Podiyam Tinku (45), a militia command-in-chief, and Malangir local guerrilla squad Rava Bheema, carried rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, he said, adding that the other four were lower level cadre.

The surrendered ultras were involved in attacks on police teams in south Bastar area and acts like attempt to murder, he said..

