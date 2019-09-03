Odisha SDTE Minister meets Singapore's Minister of education Ong Ye Kung

A high-level meeting was held between Odisha's Skill Development and Technical Education(SDTE) Minister Premananda Nayak and Minister of Education, Singapore, Ong Ye Kung at Ministry of Education Department in Singapore on Tuesday. They have reviewed the engagement between Institute of Technical Education (ITEs), Government of Odisha, Government of Singapore and Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA).

In the meeting both the Ministers, SD&TE, Nayak and MoE, Singapore, Kung expressed their satisfaction on the progress made on the engagement so far. Nayak also has invited Minister of Education, Singapore to visit the State Odisha in 2020. Both of them have agreed on further expanding the relationship in the area of Skill Development in the State of Odisha.

Nayak has also given a proposal to invite 100 Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students from Singapore to intern in the State of Odisha. The teacher's exchange programme for ITIs is working as per the plan. So it has been proposed to include teachers from polytechnics institutions of Odisha to participate in the exchange programme as well. The meeting was held in the presence of Ambassador of India, Javed Ashraf, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA), Subroto Bagchi, CEO of ITEs, Bruce Poh, Director of ITEs, Boon Tiong, Director, and Directorate of Employment cum CEO, OSDA, Rashmita Panda and Director, DTET, Reghu G. (ANI)

