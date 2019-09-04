International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

One dead, three injured as apple laden truck fell into gorge in Shimla

PTI Shimla
Updated: 04-09-2019 11:00 IST
One dead, three injured as apple laden truck fell into gorge in Shimla

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One person died and three others, including two women, sustained injuries as an apple laden truck fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Wednesday, police said. The 42-year-old truck driver Harnam Singh of Ludhiana (Punjab) died and its cleaner Sudhir Kumar (25) of Bihar's Vaishali district was injured, police said.

As the truck fell into the gorge, a kutcha house (dharha) near Anandpur on Shoghi bypass was also damaged and two women inhabitants were injured, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said. The injured women were identified as Vimla (18) and Dhani Kala (50) and have been admitted in a nearby hospital for treatment, he said.

The SP said the police rescued them with the help of local people and national highway authority of India (NHAI) employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019