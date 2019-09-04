BJD constitutes 29-member media team

The ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday constituted a jumbo media team comprising 29 leaders to project the regional party at national and state levels. Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra has been appointed as the media coordinator, a party press release said.

While five BJD leaders have been appointed as national spokespersons of the party, 14 have been selected as state spokespersons of the regional party. Pinaki Mishra, Anubhav Mohanty, Amar Patnaik, Sasmit Patra and Satyanarayn Sahu will function as national spokespersons of the party, the release said.

Pratap Deb, Debi Prasad Mishra, Byomokesh Ray, Prasant Nanda and Ramesh Chandra Majhi have been selected as spokespersons of the party at the state level. Ten party leaders including Mihir Mohanty, Santosh Lenka, Tapan Das and Durga Samantray have been appointed as TV panelists..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)