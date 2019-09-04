BMC orders closure of schools after IMD's heavy rain warning

The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday asked the schools in the city and suburbs to remain closed in view of the weather department's warning of heavy rainfall in the city. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also asked the school principals to ensure that the students are sent back home safely.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, causing water-logging in several areas and leading to cancellation of several trains on the Central, Harbour and Western Lines. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' and predicted very heavy rainfall in the city and its neighbouring areas in next 24 hours.

"As a precautionary measure in wake of IMDs warning of heavy rainfall for the rest of the day too, the schools shall remain closed today," a spokesperson of the BMC said in a statement. "The principals of the schools, where students are already in, are requested to take all precautions and ensure that the children are sent back home carefully and safely," he said..

