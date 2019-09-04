Cop's house burgled when he was on duty

A police inspector house in a government officials' colony was burgled here in the district when the officer was out on duty, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Attara area of the district on Tuesday night when Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh was on duty and his wife had gone out of station, Additional Superintendent of Police Bharat Kumar Pal said.

The thieves entered into the inspector's house and decamped with some cash and other valuable belonging, the ASP said, adding the exact value of the stolen goods is yet to be ascertained. The police has lodged an FIR in the case and is trying to nab the criminals, the ASP said.

