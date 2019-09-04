New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL35 INDOPAK-4THLD KARTARPUR India, Pak agree on visa-free travel by Indian pilgrims to Kartarpur gurdwara Attari/New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Wednesday agreed on visa-free travel by Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan using the Kartarpur corridor, officials said.

DEL23 JK-LD INFILTRATORS (RPT) 2 Pakistani infiltrators with LeT links caught in Kashmir Srinagar: Two Pakistani nationals associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba were caught while trying to enter Kashmir, top security officers said on Wednesday. DEL13 JK-YOUTH-2NDLD RESTRICTIONS Teen dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of city Srinagar: A Kashmiri teen who was injured in clashes with security forces last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting Jammu and Kashmir authorities to reimpose daytime restrictions in majority of the city, officials said.

DEL20 UP-CHINMAYANAND Harassment case: Chinmayanand appears before media, says he trusts judiciary Shahjahanpur (UP): Former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand on Wednesday expressed full faith in the judiciary, a day after the UP government constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe charges levelled by a Shahjahanpur woman against him. DES1 UP-STUDENT RAPE Minor girl raped by three brothers in UP school Baghpat (UP): A class 3 student was allegedly raped by three brothers, all minors, at a primary school in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

S6 UP-AMU gh number of pending cases unique to India, burden on common man: Fmr CJI Aligarh (UP): Expressing concern over the "undue delay" in the existing justice delivery system, former Chief Justice of India K G Balakrishnan said that "more than 67.5 per cent" of the prisoners in the country's jails are under trials. DES5 RJ- GEHLOT-TRAFFIC RULES Penalty for traffic-related violations to be kept low initially: Gehlot Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here said the compounding fee (penalty) under the Motor Vehicle Act will be kept low initially in the state and stress will be laid on making the general public aware of road safety rules. IN THE PIPELINE New Delhi: The Congress names Kumari Selja as its Haryana unit chief..

