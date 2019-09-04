International Development News
ICAO team visits Pithoragarh to assess arrangements at Naini-Saini airport

PTI Pithoragarh
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:46 IST
Amid speculations over the beginning of air travel services between Pithoragarh and Ghaziabad's Hindon, a three-member team of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) arrived here on Wednesday to review the security and other arrangements at the Naini-Saini airport. The members of the team from the international body included Jeffrey Nash Cochrane, Reynaldo Alido Batacan and Josh Leonardo Canon Saldarriaga.

“The team will stay here for some days to study the security arrangements at the Naini-Saini airport besides exploring possibilities of upgrading the facility which falls into 'category D' at present," said Pithoragarh District Magistrate V K Jogdande after a meeting with the ICAO team. The Airport Authority of India sources, meanwhile, said the move to start air services between Pithoragarh and Hindon airports are under process.

The air service between the two destinations is likely to commence from October this year, said Naini Saini airport manager Pradeep Sengar. Another member of the ICAO team will reach Pithoragarh with a 32-seater aircraft on September 13 and will remain in the district till September 28 to test the landing  and take off conveniences at the airport, the DM said.

