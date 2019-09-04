International Development News
PTI Ramgarh
Updated: 04-09-2019 16:48 IST
17-year-old boy arrested for raping teenage girl

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district for allegedly raping a teenage girl and making her pregnant, police said on Wednesday. The officer-in-charge of women police station in Ramgarh, Menjari Birua said, the mother of the teenage girl lodged complaint with the police, alleging that the boy maintained physical relationship with her daughter for six months and later she became pregnant.

The boy was arrested on Tuesday and sent to a probation home in the neighbouring Hazaibag district, the OC said. Both the boy and girl reside in the same locality in Ramgarh, the police said.

The police officer said investigation was on and that the case would be sent to the Juvenile Justice Board..

COUNTRY : India
