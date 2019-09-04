International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to Bihar CM's Relief Fund

PTI Patna
Updated: 04-09-2019 18:22 IST
ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to Bihar CM's Relief Fund

The ICICI Bank on Wednesday donatedRs 5 crore to the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund, anofficial said

ICICI Bank's Government Banking Business country headSaurabh Kumar Singh met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at hisofficial residence here and presented him a cheque for Rs 5crore, an official release said

The chief minister thanked the ICICI Bank for makingcontributions to CM's Relief Fund and lauded it for displayingcommitment to social causes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019