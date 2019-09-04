ICICI Bank donates Rs 5 crore to Bihar CM's Relief Fund

The ICICI Bank on Wednesday donatedRs 5 crore to the Bihar Chief Minister's Relief Fund, anofficial said

ICICI Bank's Government Banking Business country headSaurabh Kumar Singh met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at hisofficial residence here and presented him a cheque for Rs 5crore, an official release said

The chief minister thanked the ICICI Bank for makingcontributions to CM's Relief Fund and lauded it for displayingcommitment to social causes.

