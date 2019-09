6 trains cancelled due to heavy rain in Rajasthan

Six passenger trains were cancelled and four were partially cancelled due to heavy rain and water logged rail tracks on Vasai Road-Nalasopara-Virar rail block, an official said on Wednesday.

Bandra terminus-Bikaner, Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Pune-Jaipur rail service was cancelled for Wednesday, Bikaner-Bandra Terminus was cancelled for Friday and Jaipur-Pune railway was cancelled for Saturday from the source station, NWR CPRO Abhay Sharma said.

He said that Bikaner-Dadar Express, Dadar-Bikaner Express, Udaipur/Ajmer-Bandra Terminus, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer/Udaipur were partially cancelled due to heavy rainfall.

