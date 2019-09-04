Singh to dedicate 660 MW unit of NPGC Nabinagar on Friday

Union Power Minister R K Singh will dedicate the first unit of 660 MW Nabinagar Power Generating Company (NPGC) at Nabinagar in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Friday, an official said on Wednesday. NPGC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC is setting up three supercritical technology-based units - each of 660 MW - at its plant located at Nabinagar in the first phase.

Bihar will get 84.8 per cent of the total power generated from each unit of NPGC plant, official sources said. Bihar will get around 560 MW from the first unit of the 660 MW plant at Nabinagar.

Jharkhand will get 3.27 per cent, Sikkim 0.54 per cent and Utter Pradesh 11.41 per cent share in the 660 MW plant, official sources said. "Trial run of the first unit has already been successfully completed in the month of July 2019," NTPC Patna, Manager (Corporate Communication) Vishwanath Chandan said.

The second unit of 660 MW of NPGC is likely to be commissioned by the end of the current fiscal, Chandan added. PTI AR RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)