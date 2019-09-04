Political vendetta has become stronger than law in this country: Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, who is under Enforcement Directorate's custody, on Wednesday said that "political vendetta" has become stronger than the law in this country. In a video posted from his Twitter handle, Shivakumar is seen sitting on a chair with policemen standing around him.

"Political vendetta has become stronger than the law in this country," he is heard saying in the video. Earlier, a Delhi court remanded Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case, in ED's custody till September 13.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar passed the order after the ED sought 14-day custodial interrogation of Shivakumar, arrested on Tuesday night, claiming that he was evasive and non-cooperative in the probe and there was "phenomenal growth" in his income while he was in important position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)