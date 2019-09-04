Rajnath holds talks with South Korean PM in Seoul

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday held comprehensive interaction with South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon, deliberating on a range of issues relating to bilateral cooperation, the defence ministry said. Singh, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Seoul from Tokyo on a three-day visit.

"The defence minister met Prime Minister of Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Nak-Yon and had a comprehensive interaction over a wide range of issues pertaining to bilateral ties," the ministry said in a statement. Singh said that India and South Korea are "natural partners" with many complementarities, adding Seoul's 'new southern policy' and India's 'act east policy' will provide a strong framework for consolidation of special strategic partnership between the two countries.

The defence minister visited Japan on the first leg of his two-nation tour. "During the meeting, the defence minister appreciated the prime minister of RoK for his continued efforts for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.

In the meeting, Singh also quoted Rabindra Nath Tagore who had once said that Korea was the 'Light of East'. Singh will also hold extensive talks with Jeong Kyeong Doo, South Korea's Minister of National Defence.

