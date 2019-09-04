Rajasthan: Policemen on traffic, VIP duties barred from using cell phones

Policemen deployed to deal with traffic and arrangements for movement of VIPs in Rajasthan will have to deposit their mobile phones with their senior officers, according to an order issued on Wednesday. They will also not use mobile phone "unnecessarily" during duty in demonstration, fairs and festivals, the order said.

DG (Law and Order) M L Lathar issued an order on Wednesday directing policemen deputed on VVIP and VIP duties to put their mobile phones in silent mode and deposit them to police officer incharge. Policemen engaged in traffic duty will also deposit mobile phones with their incharge during the duty hours, Lathar said.

He also asked the supervisory officers to ensure that no police personnel use mobile phone while on such duties and if anyone is found doing so,it has to be brought to the notice of senior officials with immediate effect. Lathar said police personnel remain busy on their mobile phones and chatting during duty which casts adverse impact on the work.

