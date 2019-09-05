J-K: Two LeT terrorists arrested near LoC

Two Pakistani nationals belonging to Pakistan based proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toibba (LeT) were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) by Indian Army. They have been identified as Khalil Ahmad Kayan, (35) and Mohammad Nazeem, (22), both residents of Rawalpindi, Punjab (Pakistan) and belonging to Pakistan based proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toibba (LeT) were apprehended along the Line of Control by own troops.

"During field level questioning, these two LeT terrorists revealed their plans for sensational attacks in India to disrupt peace and harmony. They also gave an account of full complicity of Pak Army in helping and guiding terrorists in infiltration from launch pads," stated an official press release. The duo has been sent for detailed questioning, interrogation, and investigation to the concerned agency. (ANI)

