Keeping up Radhakrishnan's ideology is real Shradhanjali to him: Bandaru Dattatreya

On the occasion of Teacher's Day, newly-appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said that keeping up the ideology of former president Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan will be the real Shradhanjali (tribute) to him. Remembering Dr Radhakrishnan on his 131st birth anniversary for his contribution in the field of education, Dattatreya told ANI, "Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a professor and he was a very ideal educationist. He is ideal for all the teachers because he kept his ideas in practice while educating the students. And so his birthday day has been regarded as Teachers Day. Earlier he was a professor who taught ethics and values to students with dedicated discipline."

He continued, "Teacher should be in tune with the ideologies of Radhakrishnanji. This will be the real Shradhanjali to him." Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the teaching community on the occasion of Teacher's Day.

Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary. In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers for their contribution in the field of education. (ANI)

