Special Court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case

A Special Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). CBI judge O P Saini observed that entire evidence related to the commission of the crime by the two accused is documentary in nature and is not liable to be tampered with by both accused.

Both the accused are Members of Parliament and P Chidambaram is also the former finance and home minister of the country. Considering these factors there is no apparent possibility of the accused fleeing from justice, it said. The Special Court also said that agencies have also not cited any appreciable reason for such apprehension.

"Also there is no possibility of accused committing any similar crime again as they are not holding any official position in the government at present. The witnesses are also from DoT, Ministry of Finance and banks and as such there is no possibility of them being threatened or influenced by any of the accused," said the Court. P Chidambaram is already in CBI custody in connection with INX media case in which he got no relief.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, already has bail in the INX media case which was granted to him by the Delhi High Court last year. Earlier today, the Supreme Court rejected Chidambaram's appeal against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A Bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram. "Granting anticipatory bail at the initial stage may frustrate the investigation... It's not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail," the top court observed.

It further stated that "economic offences stand at different footing and it has to be dealt with different approach." It also stated that Chidambaram can move regular bail before the trial court.

On Tuesday, the apex court had ordered maintenance of status quo in the case and directed that the CBI custody of Chidambaram be extended till September 5. The ED is also seeking his custodial interrogation related to money-laundering allegations.

The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent". Chidambaram, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody.

Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

