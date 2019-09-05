Homeless man arrested for killing 1 in south Delhi: Police

A 23-year-old homeless man was arrested for allegedly killing a person, who got into a fight with him over suspicion of theft from his house in Delhi, police said on Thursday. The homeless man was identified as Saheen, who used to live at a night shelter in Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.

On August 28, police received information regarding stabbing of a person at a drug de-addiction centre in Bapu Park area in Kotla Mubarakpur. It was found that one Manoj was stabbed around 7.30 pm inside the centre. Manoj suspected Saheen of stealing a water pump from his house and went there to confront him, police said.

Manoj had sustained eight stab injuries, a senior police officer said. During the investigation, Manoj's uncle Sonu disclosed that Manoj had gone to the night shelter as he suspected Saheen to have stolen the pump from his house and an altercation ensued between the two, police said.

In the evening, Manoj again went to inquire about the theft. This time, Saheen stabbed Manoj and fled, they said. "Initially, there was no clue about Saheen as he was vagabond and had spent maximum time of his life in night shelters. His previous involvements were checked and he was found to be involved in four other criminal cases, including an attempt to murder and robbery. Jail record was checked and it was found that he remained in jail for more than 3 years," police said.

Police took out details of his father, but on verification it was learnt that his father had left Delhi in 2018. "All his relatives were contacted and several raids were conducted. On Wednesday night, police received information that Saheen would come to Nizamuddin area near Barapulla flyover. Following the information, a trap was laid and Saheen was apprehended. During investigation, knife used in commission of crime was also recovered from his possession," the police said.

