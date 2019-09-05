Gambia’s Health Ministry, WHO conduct Planning Workshop on Programme Budget 2020-21

A two-day Planning Workshop on Programme Budget 2020-2021 was recently conducted in Banjul by The Gambia's Ministry of Health in association with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Gambia's Minister of Health, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said at the opening of the programme that the participants should be mindful of the synergy and complementarity of the different programmes and interventions to avoid duplication of efforts. Thus, the Minister urged the participants to work closely together in planning, implementing and monitoring activities.

"We value the impact of the work of the World Health Organization on the lives of our populations and its leadership in steering global health," Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh said. He expressed his gratitude to WHO for the excellent association and its support to the Ministry of Health.

On the other hand, Dr Desta Tiruneh, the WHO Representative elaborated the participants on the new changes including the strategic shift initiated by WHO in line with the principles and objectives of the 13th Global Programme of Work 2019-2023. Dr Tiruneh briefed the value for money concept as a guide to improving efficiency and effectiveness in the allocation and use of resources.

In reverse, Dr Desta Tiruneh also thanked and extolled The Gambia's Ministry of Health for the continued collaboration and vowed the health authorities of the WHO's continued support in implementing the country's health priority interventions. The meeting is being attended by Directors and Programme Managers from the Ministry of Health and Programme Officers from WHO Country Office.