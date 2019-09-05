International Development News
Chennai: School sets new record after 1,700 students attend nature conservation session

The Alagappa School here on Thursday broke a previously held record after 1,700 students attended a session on nature conservation.

ANI Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
Updated: 05-09-2019 19:23 IST
Students attending the awareness session on nature conservation in Chennai on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With this feat, the school entered the Asian Book of Records for the maximum number of people attending a learning awareness session on nature conservation.

Vignesh, a student present at the event, told ANI, "I would like to thank our management for making this possible. This session has been a really good experience and there was a lot of learning about nature conservation. I was highly enthusiastic about this and in future, I will spread the nature awareness programme to other people." (ANI)

