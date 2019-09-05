Western Army commander visits military stations in Amritsar

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command, Lieutenant General R P Singh on Thursday completed a two-day visit to military stations in Amritsar to review operational preparedness of the formations. Lieutenant General Singh visited the Amritsar cantonment and the Khasa military stations on September 4 and 5, a defence spokesman said.

"During his visit, Lt Gen Singh reviewed operational preparedness," he said. He was briefed by GOC, Panther Division, and Commander, Khasa Brigade, on the prevailing situation.

The commander exhorted all ranks in the Western Command to maintain high morale and be prepared for all contingencies. Lt Gen Singh appreciated the training standards as well as the measures undertaken for the welfare of the troops.

