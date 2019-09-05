Police hands over Rs 23,500 challan to Haryana biker

A biker was on Thursday fined of Rs 23,500 for violating traffic rules under the new Motor Vehicles Act, police said. Sonu, a resident of Patiala, was riding the motorcycle without a number plate near Delhi bridge on Hisar-Sirsa road, traffic police in-charge Bahadur Singh said.

When asked to furnish documents, he told Singh that he had purchased the bike recently and had no registration certificate and other papers. "The defaulter has been challaned for Rs 23,500," Singh said.

The amended Motor Vehicles Act, which aims at stricter punishment for violation of traffic regulations, came into force on September 1.

