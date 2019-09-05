Odisha Police dismisses Sepoy on charge of moral turpitude

Odisha Police on Thursday dismissed a sepoy from service on charge of moral turpitude, sexual harassment and murder threat to a girl, an official said. Sepoy Badal Behera working in the 8th Battalion of OSAP and posted at Chhatarpur in Ganjam district was dismissed from service, the official said.

Behera was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in heinous offence of moral turpitude, sexual harassment and murder threat to a girl. Behera allegedly raped a girl and threatened to kill her. The girl committed suicide on August 3, 2019, an official release issued by the State Police Headquarters, said.

"Such gross misconduct and immoral act have tarnished the image of police in the eyes of the public," said DGP B K Sharma. The DGP declared the incident as a "Red Flag" case and directed the SP of Ganjam to expeditiously investigate the matter and submit charge sheet..

