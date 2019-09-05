New clothes for those staying in relief camps in view of Onam

The Kerala government has decided to provide free 'Onakkodi' to all those who are staying in relief camps across the state after the incessant rains and the landslides in August. The state cabinet, which met on Thursday, has also decided to provide free Onakkodis to Scheduled Tribe members above 60 years.

"Onakkodis, or new clothes for Onam, are an integral part of the festival. This year, Kerala Government will provide free Onakkodis to all who are staying in flood relief camps. Scheduled Tribes members above 60 years will also be given free Onakkodis," Vijayan tweeted.

The district collectors have been asked to take necessary steps to provide new clothes to the inmates of the camps. A release issued by the government said amount for the Onakkodi will be given from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.

Puthumala in Wayanad and Kavalappara in neighbouring Malappuram were rocked by a series of landslides in August which claimed several lives. While 60 people died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Wayanad district.

The state cabinet has decided to appoint ADGP R Sreelekha as the new state Transport Commissioner..

