Two air passengers held with hashish worth Rs 20 lakh

Two passengers were apprehended on Thursday with 2 kg hashish worth Rs 20 lakh by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said. CISF officials deputed at the airport stopped two air passengers on suspicion and checked their baggage, he said.

Initially, the officials did not find any unauthorised or suspicious items. However, on a closer look, they found the narcotics concealed in false bottom of their bags, he said. The CISF officials opened the bags with cutters and found 2 kg hashish worth Rs 20 lakh carefully concealed in them, he said.

Both the passengers were taken into custody and handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the official said, adding further probe was underway..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)