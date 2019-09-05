Pb CM launches website, mobile app ahead of 550th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a website, a mobile application and social media pages dedicated to the 550th 'Prakash Purb' of Guru Nanak Dev.

The social media pages are aimed at providing an interactive and engaging experience to the devotees seeking information related to ongoing activities and events to be held in November. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the social media pages would help connect people across the globe and create awareness about the basic philosophy of the first Sikh guru.

He said the underlying objective of Guru Nanak Dev's ideology was to create an egalitarian society based on the ethos of tolerance, peace, communal harmony, women empowerment and protection of natural resources, which has been aptly depicted on the website. The chief minister, accompanied by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, launched the website '550yearsofgurunanakdevji.com', besides Facebook page 550YearsofGuruNanakDevJi, Twitter handle 550yrsGuruNanak, Instagram account 550YearsofGuruNanakDevJi and a YouTube channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)