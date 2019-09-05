International Development News
Delhi: Bodies of 2 brothers found hanging from iron railing of residence's window

Bodies of two brothers were found hanging from an iron railing of a window at their residence here on Thursday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 05-09-2019 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bodies of two brothers were found hanging from an iron railing of a window at their residence here on Thursday. The police reached the spot after receiving the information in the afternoon about the foul smell from a house in Hari Nagar.

Ashish Kumar Dev (58) and Chotte were found in a decomposed state, police said. The brothers were residing at the address for the last four months.

No suicide note was found at the spot and bodies have been shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
