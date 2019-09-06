Child raped by neighbour in Ballia

A three-and-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village in Chitbadgaon area here by her neighbor, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday when the minor was playing outside her house. Chandan (23) took the child to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

An FIR was registered in this connection by the victim's father. Efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)