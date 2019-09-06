Rajnath holds talks with S Korean counterpart to boost defence ties

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has held talks with his South Korean counterpart Jeong Kyeongdoo to boost bilateral defense ties, particularly in enhancing cooperation between defense firms of the two countries and extending logistical support to each other's navies.

During the wide-ranging talks, held on Thursday in Seoul, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed bilateral defense cooperation, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Two major agreements to further defense educational exchanges and extend logistical support to each other's navies were signed, it said.

