Yudh Abhyas 2019: Joint military exercise between India, US begins

Armies of India and the US have begun a two-week long mega military exercise in Washington, seeking to boost defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said on Friday. The joint military exercise, Yudh Abhyas 2019, started on September 5 at the Joint Base Lewis McChord.

"US-India joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 has begun. The exercise will last till September 18. It is one of the biggest joint military exercise and defence corporation endeavours between India and the US," a senior official said. Yudh Abhyas 2019 is the 15th edition of the joint military exercise hosted alternately between the two countries.

