FIR against IAS officer for 'murdering' wife

An FIR has been registered against an IAS officer posted as Director of the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) for allegedly murdering his wife. "The FIR was registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information) against IAS Umesh Kumar Singh at Chinhat police station here in connection with his wife Anita Singh's death," a senior police official said.

Anita (42) died of bullet injuries on September 1 at the officer's residence located in the Chinhat area. The FIR was registered on a complaint lodged by the victim's cousin Rajiv Kumar Singh, who alleged that the IAS officer had relations with other women due to which his sister was not happy and Umesh used to beat her.

"She used to protest against her husband, who used to beat her. She had also apprehended that something untoward could happen. On September 1, we were informed about the incident. We reached the postmortem house. As all of us were very upset, we could not understand what to do," Rajiv said in his complaint. "Later, when we went through media reports and photographs of the incident, a suspicion grew. We gave a complaint to the police demanding his arrest as he is posted in Lucknow and has good contacts and could affect the impartial probe," the complaint said.

The police was informed that Anita had received bullet injuries and her husband IAS Umesh, son and a servant took her to a private hospital. From there, they came to the trauma centre of King George Medical University, where she was declared dead.

The IAS officer had informed the police that his wife had fired upon herself using a licensed pistol. Refuting the allegations against him, IAS Umesh told PTI, "We did not have any relation with Rajiv for past 22 years. He never came to my place not even on Raksha Bandhan. This is an attempt to malign my image. He is a businessman involved in land deals. You can find out as to what he had done during the previous Samajwadi Party regime."

Umesh's daughter Upasana also defended her father and said Rajiv never came to our house. "Even after the incident (mother's death), he never asked us about our well being. I don't know why he is doing this." PTI ABN SMI RCJ

