Two people have sustained minor injuries in a gas cylinder blast that occurred at a shop in Govindapuram on Friday. The incident took place near HKBK College of Engineering.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused within half an hour. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

