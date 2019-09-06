Aarey: Maha CM Fadnavis says every tree cut pains him

As widespread protests by civil society continue against the government's nod for felling around 2,700 trees in Aarey Milk Colony area for Mumbai Metro, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that every tree that is cut "pains" him. The Maharashtra CM, however, defended the decision, saying that the Metro project will compensate for the ecological damage caused by tree-felling, by drastically reducing the "carbon footprint" of commuting.

Since last weekend, there have been protests in the city after the Mumbai civic body's Tree Authority gave nod to cull 2,700 trees in Aarey Milk Colony in suburban Goregaon to make way for a carshed of one of the metro lines. "I am an environmentalist. Every tree that is cut pains me. But we have to strike a balance," Fadnavis said, interacting with school and college students at an event.

As people shift to Metro instead of private vehicles as mode of commuting, the emissions of carbon dioxide will decrease, he argued. It will take two crore trees to achieve the same amount of reduction in emissions, Fadnavis said.

Also, he pointed out, the Supreme Court had ruled that the Aarey Colony area was not a forest land. Around 500 trees will be "replanted" and 3,000 new trees would be planted, he assured.

Apart from the carshed for Metro line 3, a part of the Aarey Milk Colony -- which adjoins Sanjay Gandhi National Park -- will also be used to create Metro Bhavan, the nerve-centre for the 337-km network which is under construction. There were also reports of Metro authorities seeking another 30,000 sq ft of land in Aarey Colony for the sixth line. Officials remained unavailable for comments on the reports..

