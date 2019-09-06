Guj: Fake notes of face value of Rs 11.18 lakh seized, 1 held

The Special Operations Group ofSurat district police on Friday seized fake currency noteswith a face value of Rs 11.18 lakh, an official said

Arif Ahmed, a native of Bharuch, was held on a tip-offfrom Kosamba village in Mangrol taluka, he said

"We recovered 2,236 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination,having a cumulative face value of Rs 11.18 lakh. He made themusing a colour printer. We seized two colour printers, and 200bundles of plain paper in the same dimension as that of a 500rupee note," said Inspector PA Nayi of the SOG.

