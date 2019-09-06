International Development News
Authorities enforcing MV Act to pay double penalty for offence under new law: UP DGP

PTI Lucknow
Updated: 06-09-2019 23:51 IST
In an order issued late on Friday night, Uttar Pradesh police chief OP Singh said if any authority empowered to enforce the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act commits an offence under the law, he shall be liable for twice the amount of the penalty for it.

The order issued by the Director General of Police (DGP) came against the backdrop of the amended MV Act that came into force from September 1, providing for hefty fines for violation of traffic rules.

COUNTRY : India
