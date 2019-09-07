Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 12 pm. CES1 OD-MUTTS-COMMITTEE Sub-committee for development & revival of mutts in Puri Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee has proposed the creation of a sub-committee for the development and revival of ancient mutts (monasteries) in Puri, officials said on Saturday.

CES2 MG-DSP-APOLOGY DSP tenders written apology for misbehaviour with MLA Shillong: A Meghalaya Police officer has tendered a written apology to the Privileges Committee of the state Assembly for alleged misbehaviour with an MLA. CES3 CHANDRAYAAN-DAS Country proud of ISRO: Das Jamshedpur: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said that the country was proud of the ISRO "even though ups and downs are part of our life".

CES4 AS-DOCTORS-TAI Stringent law will deter assault on docs: Tea Assn of India Guwahati: The Tea Association of India (TAI) has said stringent legal provisions will deter attacks on doctors and bolster the morale of medical officers working in the tea industry..

