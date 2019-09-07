International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

PTI Jammu
Updated: 07-09-2019 14:26 IST
CRPF jawan electrocuted to death in JK's Rajouri

A CRPF jawan was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said on Saturday. Head Constable driver K M P Nayar, a resident of Kerala, was part of a contingent posted at the Rajouri Police Lines. He accidentally touched a wire inside the residential quarters on Friday, a police official said.

He said the jawan suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the district hospital where he later succumbed to injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to his unit for legal formalities, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019