Article 370 wasn't about special status but special discrimination against J-K people: Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday said the Article 370 was not about any special status but was a special discrimination against the people of Jammu and Kashmir. "There were many laws for modern and upcoming societies which were denied to the people of J&K. Significant laws such as Right to Education and Right to Property were denied to them. 106 such laws were protecting Article 370 before August 5. It was not a special status. It was special discrimination," said Doval during a media interaction here.

The NSA also asserted that the provisions of Article 370 were used by Pakistan to catalyse terrorism in Kashmir. "Pakistan used Article 370 to catalyse terrorism in Kashmir. They launched operation 'Topaz' in 1988 through which they wanted to exploit political space. The modus operandi of operation 'Topaz' was to use the same tactics which Pakistani non-state actors used in Afghanistan," he added.

Doval also said the situation in the Valley was fast returning to normalcy and as of now 92.5 per cent geographical area of J&K was free of restrictions. "92.5 per cent geographical area of Jammu and Kashmir is free of restrictions. We are determined to protect the life of a citizen of Kashmir from Pakistan terrorists even if we have to impose restrictions for it. Terror is the only instrument that Pakistan has to create an adverse situation in the Valley," said Doval.

Earlier in August, the Central government had scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre also bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

Also Read: Army soldier killed in Pakistan Army firing along LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)