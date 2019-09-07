First conference on military medicine for SCO member states in Delhi soon

Military medicine experts from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries will meet here for a two-day conference starting September 12, aiming to share best practices in the field and build capacities, officials said on Saturday. This will be the first military cooperation event hosted by India under the SCO Defence Co-operation Plan 2019-2020 after it became a SCO member country in 2017.

"The first conference on military medicine for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States will be held here on September 12-13," according to a statement issued by the defence ministry. The conference will be conducted by the Indian Armed Forces under the aegis of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) with an aim to share best practices in the field of military medicine, build capacities and overcome common challenges, it said.

"The SCO Member States will be represented by senior military medical practitioners. Dialogue Partners Nepal and Sri Lanka will also be sending their delegations to participate in the conference," the statement said. According to sources, representatives from Pakistan may also attend the event.

During the conference, the Indian Armed Forces will also demonstrate the Rapid Action Medical Team and organise a visit for the delegates to the Army Research and Referral Hospital, officials said. "Deliberations will take place between military medicine experts of SCO Member States on rendering of combat medical support, humanitarian assistance during disasters and measures to improve patient safety," the statement said.

The conference will be preceded by a meeting of the heads of delegations to discuss areas of cooperation in the field of military medicine between SCO member countries, it added.

