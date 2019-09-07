2 Naxals arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Two Naxals were arrested onFriday evening by a joint team of the CRPF and District Forcein Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said

Lakshmaiyya alias Lachhu Kattam (43) and woman cadreChimma alias Chinnami Kattam (42) were held from a forest nearGalgam village under Usoor police station limits, he said

"They belong to the same family. They have confessedthat they were part of the outlawed CPI (Maoist). They werenamed in an FIR in the kidnapping and killing of two villagersin Usoor area in September last year," he said.

