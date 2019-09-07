Man on run for 12 years after killing wife held in Bengaluru

A man absconding for over 12 yearsafter allegedly burning to death his wife in Thane inMaharashtra was caught from Bengaluru in neighbouringKarnataka, police said on Saturday

Sanjeev Shetty had doused his wife Meena in keroseneafter a quarrel and set her ablaze on March 20, 2007, and wason the run since, said senior inspector Nitin Thakre

"The couple had frequent fights over the accused'salcoholism. Acting on a tip-off, we caught him from Jayanagarin Bengaluru on Friday. He has been handed over to Kapurbawdipolice," Thakre said.

