Two players of Maha football team diagnosed with dengue in MP

Two players of under-15 boys' football team from Maharashtra have tested positive for dengue while another player has come down with malaria, the team's local manager said here on Saturday. Three other players have viral fever, said Sahil Bakshi, the manager.

The team arrived here on Friday afternoon to participate in the sub-junior football national championships (west zone). Six team members took ill after reaching here. "Two players tested positive for dengue and one for malaria," Bakshi told PTI.

The players were taken to a private hospital for check-up, and now they are back in their hotel, Bakshi added. PTI COR ADU KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)