ADG CRPF visits J-K's Poonch, reviews security situation

CRPF Additional Director General Zulfiqar Hussain on Saturday reviewed law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said. At a high-level meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav, Jammu Inspector General of Police Mukesh Singh and top brass of the Army, BSF, SSB, ITBP and CISF, Hussain was briefed about the security situation in the border district post abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

The officials said that the deputy commissioner appraised the officers about the activities undertaken to maintain normalcy in the district. "The situation has been by and large peaceful in the district," Yadav said, adding mobile and landline connectivity was restored fully and essential supplies and services were ensured for the people.

While taking stock of the security situation, the ADG CRPF congratulated the officers of all security forces for maintaining law and order in the district. He motivated the forces to maintain high level of preparedness, the officials said.

They said the ADG CRPF enquired about the lodging and boarding facilities given to the jawans of the forces who were inducted in the district. He directed the administration to ensure basic amenities for them, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)