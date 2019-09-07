International Development News
One dies in fire in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh

One person lost his life in a massive fire at a godown in Transport Nagar area in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, on Saturday.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 07-09-2019 22:38 IST
A view of the site of fire at Punjabi Bagh's Transport Nagar on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

One person lost his life in a massive fire at a godown in Transport Nagar area in Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, on Saturday. The body of Romit Kumar was found during the cooling process after the fire was doused in the evening, a fire official said.

Kumar, 28, is a resident of Kirari area. He is an accountant by profession and unmarried. Twenty-two fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the fire department was informed about the fire. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
