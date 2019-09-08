India lost one of its best lawyers: Nitish on Jethmalani death

Condoling the death of eminent Supreme Court lawyer and former union minister Ram Jethmalani, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said the country has lost one of its best legal practitioners. Jethmalani died this morning at his official residence in New Delhi at the age of 95.

He was not keeping well for a few months, his son Mahesh Jethmalani said. "It is very sad to know about Jethmalani's death. He was among the best lawyers of the country apart from being a politician," an official release quoting Kumar said.

Jethmalani's death has caused irreparable loss to the society, politics and the legal field, it said. The release said Kumar prayed for peace to Jethmalani's soul. RJD national vice president and former chief minister Rabri Devi, leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other leaders also condoled the Jethmalani's death.

