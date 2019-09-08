Chhattisgarh govt orders judicial probe in 2009 Naxal attack

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to conduct a judicial probe into the Naxal attack in Rajnandagon district in 2009 wherein the then superintendent of police Vinod Choubey and 29 other policemen were killed. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel made this announcement on Saturday evening after unveiling a 12-ft tall statue of Choubey in Civil Lines area of the state's Bilaspur town.

"A judicial probe will be conducted into the incident by a retired judge of the high court," Baghel said. Around 30 policemen, including Choubey, were killed in ambushes and landmine attacks by Maoists in three separate incidents in Madanwada and nearby areas in Rajnandgaon on July 12, 2009.

In one of the incidents, two security men were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Madanwada. Subsequently, the then SP Vinod Choubey rushed to the spot along with reinforcement. When Choubey was heading to the spot along with his team, Naxals ambushed them, killing the police officer and several other jawans.

Lauding Choubey's courage and valour, Baghel said he visited the encounter spot to understand the incident. "I came to know that Choubey and his men bravely fought ultras for about five hours but surprisingly, no additional forces were sent for their support," he said.

"If additional security forces had been sent to the spot, the incident could have been averted. The incident should have been probed at that time. I tried several times (for an inquiry while being in the opposition)," he said. Baghel said he earlier also gave a memorandum (seeking probe into the incident) to the then governor, but "no action was taken." "The kin of the martyrs should be ensured justice and truth must come out. Therefore, on the request of 'Shaheed Vinod Choubey Charitable Trust', I announce to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident," the chief minister said.

The statue of Choubey has been built by the Bilaspur Municipal Corporation at a cost of around Rs 45 lakh. On the occasion, Baghel felicitated the martyred police officer's wife Ranjana Choubey.

