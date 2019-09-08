Goa CM condoles demise of Ram Jethmalani

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday expressed grief over the death of eminent jurist and former Union minister Ram Jethamalani, saying he would always be remembered for his "stellar contribution" to the legal profession. Jethmalani, 95, who was not keeping well since few months, died at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday morning.

Sawant took to Twitter to condole his death. "My deepest condolences on the passing away of former Union Minister & eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani. He will always be remembered for his stellar contribution to the legal profession and community. May God give his family the strength to bear the loss," the chief minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)