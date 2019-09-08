Senior forest officer commits suicide

A senior Indian forest service officer allegedly committed suicide in his apartment here, police said on Sunday. The body of the 52-year-old Avtar Singh was found hanging and police believe severe backpain might have made him take the extreme step.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, a police official said in a press statement. Its very unfortunate, principal chief conservator of forest Punati Sridhar told PTI while denying reports that Singh was under work pressure.

The incident has nothing to do with workload because there were hardly one or two files to look after because there was not any backlog, he said. Singh is survived by his wife and two children, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)